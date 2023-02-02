The Indiana basketball program enters the second-half of Big Ten play looking to make a push up towards the top of the standings and also get healthy as the end of the season approaches.

Indiana heads into Saturday's matchup with No. 1 Purdue a bit banged up as forwards Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb have both missed the last few games, while guard Xavier Johnson has been out for the last 11 games since suffering a broken foot against Kansas on Dec. 17.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Woodson provided updates to all three and where they stand in their recovery.

The biggest update this week was with Johnson, who was warming up before Tuesday's game at Maryland without a boot on his foot for the first time since he suffered his injury. With the original timeline, there had been hope of a return towards the end of February.

"Not really," Woodson said on a potential updated timeline for Johnson. "He's been out there trying to shoot a little bit. He just got out of the boot. I mean, I just don't know. It's hard to say when he's going to actually be back.

"If you ask Xavier, he thinks he can play tomorrow. Listen, I've been around basketball a long time. That's impossible. The guy broke his foot. I'm not using that in a negative way. I wish he could play tomorrow. But I don't know."

Johnson entered the Kansas game averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He played just nine minutes against the Jayhawks.