The summer recruiting cycle has ended and the Indiana basketball program has moved on from most of its prospects in the class of 2023.

The lone remaining prospect that the Hoosiers are involved with in the senior class is Arrinten Page at the moment.

How did Mike Woodson do in his first true recruiting summer? How is he viewed on the recruiting trail? Where will IU fall in the Big Ten this season and is there a pipeline forming at Montverde Academy?

TheHoosier.com’s premium subscribers check in with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf to discuss all things Indiana basketball in this month's installment of our monthly mailbag.