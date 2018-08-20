Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 13:35:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: IU Releases Updated Roster For 2018-19 Season

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

O7pjpspizxelmtz5s5hl
Romeo Langford shoots a free throw during the Indiana All-Stars' first matchup against the Kentucky All-Stars in June, a few days before his arrival on IU's campus. In the time since he got to Bloomington, he's added 15 pounds of muscle to his 6-6 frame according to IU's updated roster for the 2018-19 season.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Indiana on Monday afternoon released its updated roster for the 2018-19 season.

Here are a few notes and observations comparing rosters and previously listed measurables to this year's, broken down by class:

Freshmen

• Shooting guard Romeo Langford is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. In the release announcing his signing, he was listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

• Point guard Robert Phinisee is listed at 6-1, 182. Back in November when he signed with Indiana, he was listed at 5-11, 160.

• Forward Jake Forrester checks in at 6-8, 215. Forward Jerome Hunter is 6-7, 214, and forward Damezi Anderson is 6-7, 215. Forrester was 6-7, 218 in November, Hunter was 6-7, 195 and Anderson was 6-7 205. So it appears Hunter has made the biggest gains of the freshman class.

• The weight room treated Race Thompson well during his redshirt year. The redshirt freshman forward checks in at 6-8, 228 heading into his first season of college basketball. He was listed at 6-8, 220 on last year's roster.

Sophomores

• Forward Clifton Moore is now 6-10, 230. He was 6-10, 220 on last year's roster.

• Forward Justin Smith is now 6-7, 227 after measuring at 6-7, 220 last year.

• Guard Al Durham is now 6-4, 181 after measuring at 6-4, 175 last year.

Juniors

• De'Ron Davis is 6-10, 255 compared to 6-10, 249 last year.

• Devonte Green is 6-3, 185 compared to 6-3, 186 last year. So virtually no change.

Seniors/Grad Transfers

• Zach McRoberts is 6-6, 210 after measuring 6-6, 205 last year.

• Juwan Morgan checks in at 6-8, 232 after measuring 6-8, 230 last year.

• Evan Fitzner is listed at 6-10, 225. He was listed at 6-10, 230 on St. Mary's roster last year.

Other

Walk-on guard Ethan Lasko is no longer on the roster.

Click here to view Indiana's complete roster for the 2018-19 season.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}