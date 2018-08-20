Indiana on Monday afternoon released its updated roster for the 2018-19 season.

Here are a few notes and observations comparing rosters and previously listed measurables to this year's, broken down by class:

Freshmen

• Shooting guard Romeo Langford is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds. In the release announcing his signing, he was listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

• Point guard Robert Phinisee is listed at 6-1, 182. Back in November when he signed with Indiana, he was listed at 5-11, 160.

• Forward Jake Forrester checks in at 6-8, 215. Forward Jerome Hunter is 6-7, 214, and forward Damezi Anderson is 6-7, 215. Forrester was 6-7, 218 in November, Hunter was 6-7, 195 and Anderson was 6-7 205. So it appears Hunter has made the biggest gains of the freshman class.

• The weight room treated Race Thompson well during his redshirt year. The redshirt freshman forward checks in at 6-8, 228 heading into his first season of college basketball. He was listed at 6-8, 220 on last year's roster.

Sophomores

• Forward Clifton Moore is now 6-10, 230. He was 6-10, 220 on last year's roster.

• Forward Justin Smith is now 6-7, 227 after measuring at 6-7, 220 last year.

• Guard Al Durham is now 6-4, 181 after measuring at 6-4, 175 last year.

Juniors

• De'Ron Davis is 6-10, 255 compared to 6-10, 249 last year.

• Devonte Green is 6-3, 185 compared to 6-3, 186 last year. So virtually no change.

Seniors/Grad Transfers

• Zach McRoberts is 6-6, 210 after measuring 6-6, 205 last year.

• Juwan Morgan checks in at 6-8, 232 after measuring 6-8, 230 last year.

• Evan Fitzner is listed at 6-10, 225. He was listed at 6-10, 230 on St. Mary's roster last year.

Other

Walk-on guard Ethan Lasko is no longer on the roster.

