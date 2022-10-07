Indiana is set to host its first ever Pro Day on Friday to get a busy weekend underway that includes Homecoming weekend and IU's 'Hoosier Hysteria'.

Representatives from all 30 NBA teams were invited and the expectation is that close to that amount will be in attendance, sources told TheHoosier.com.

"I think when you've got high expectations and you've got a few players that might have a crack at playing at the next level, it's okay to invite the NBA world into your life," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I'm not afraid of that. I don't think it put any added pressure on our players.

"I think they are excited about it really, to be able to let the NBA world come in and watch practice and see who's doing what. Hell, it might enhance them to play harder and better. That's kind of how I look at it."

This inaugural event comes in advance of a season in with Indiana is expected to be a top-25 team and are heavy favorites to compete at the top of the Big Ten. Part of that is the return of All-Big Ten forward and former All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was named the Big Ten Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career. He will be the third leading returning scorer in college basketball next season.

Jackson-Davis entered the NBA Draft this past summer and was expected to go through the NBA Combine. But, after testing positive for covid, he made the decision to return to Indiana.

"The opportunity I had to work on my game for the professional level was something that was invaluable as I continue my growth as a basketball player," Jackson-Davis said of his decision to return. "However, I am looking forward to returning to Indiana to be with my coaches and teammates and building off of what we accomplished at the end of the season. There are goals I have for our team and for myself individually on the court, but at the end of next year more importantly, I will be proud to say I am a graduate of IU."

Last year, Jackson-Davis was projected to go near the end of the second-round of the NBA Draft.