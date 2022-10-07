Indiana basketball hosts program's first Pro Day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana is set to host its first ever Pro Day on Friday to get a busy weekend underway that includes Homecoming weekend and IU's 'Hoosier Hysteria'.
Representatives from all 30 NBA teams were invited and the expectation is that close to that amount will be in attendance, sources told TheHoosier.com.
"I think when you've got high expectations and you've got a few players that might have a crack at playing at the next level, it's okay to invite the NBA world into your life," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I'm not afraid of that. I don't think it put any added pressure on our players.
"I think they are excited about it really, to be able to let the NBA world come in and watch practice and see who's doing what. Hell, it might enhance them to play harder and better. That's kind of how I look at it."
This inaugural event comes in advance of a season in with Indiana is expected to be a top-25 team and are heavy favorites to compete at the top of the Big Ten. Part of that is the return of All-Big Ten forward and former All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was named the Big Ten Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year on Thursday.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career. He will be the third leading returning scorer in college basketball next season.
Jackson-Davis entered the NBA Draft this past summer and was expected to go through the NBA Combine. But, after testing positive for covid, he made the decision to return to Indiana.
"The opportunity I had to work on my game for the professional level was something that was invaluable as I continue my growth as a basketball player," Jackson-Davis said of his decision to return. "However, I am looking forward to returning to Indiana to be with my coaches and teammates and building off of what we accomplished at the end of the season. There are goals I have for our team and for myself individually on the court, but at the end of next year more importantly, I will be proud to say I am a graduate of IU."
Last year, Jackson-Davis was projected to go near the end of the second-round of the NBA Draft.
Indiana also return All-Big Ten selections in senior guard Xavier Johnson and senior forward Race Thompson. Johnson finished second on the team averaging 12.1 points and was third in the Big Ten in assists (172). He was also second on the team in 3-point shooting (38.3 percent).
Thompson decided to return for his covid year after his best season in college. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 53.6 percent from the field. The next step for both Thompson and Jackson-Davis is their jump shot.
Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is on the NBA radar already. The five-star prospect comes to Indiana after two years at Montverde Academy -- winning back-to-back National Championships.
The 6-foot-5 point guard has raised eyebrows this summer and early in preseason practice.
“Jalen is ridiculous,” Jackson-Davis said at IU media day. “A 6-foot-5 point guard. He's crafty with the ball. His mid range is on point. He's really, really mature for his age. I think he’s only going to be here for one year, but that’s just me.”
Wing Jordan Geronimo also is an intriguing prospect that could make his way on the NBA radar. He is a 6-foot-6 and 220-pound forward who has extreme athletic ability -- the biggest reason for his professional potential.
Sophomore guard Tamar Bates enters as a candidate for one of the breakout players in the country this season. He was a top-35 recruit in the 2021 class after playing at national-power IMG Academy in high school.
Freshman forward Malik Reneau is another player who could be on the NBA radar. The five-star prospect was also at Montverde Academy and a significant part of its success this past season.
Fellow freshmen, four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star wing CJ Gunn also bring in a lot of underrated talent as well.
Senior wing Miller Kopp also has professional aspirations and could be on the radar internationally.
"I think it's cool, really cool that they're doing it. It shows they are serious about trying to help us get to the next level," Kopp told reporters on Thursday. "Our staff and coach Woody, Scott Dolson, they aren't afraid to swallow that pill of players now wanting to go to college because they want to go pro. Guys in high school and college have aspirations to go to the NBA. So guys in high school will see that and see how serious this program is and school is about getting guys to the league and having success here to have success at the next level."
"I'm looking forward to it. It's something that's never been done here, I don't think, and I've got to keep my ties with the NBA world anyway," Woodson added. "I've got a lot of friends at the big level. It will be nice to have them come in and watch what we do."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.