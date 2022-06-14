Indiana Basketball: Hoosiers jump up in latest National Title betting odds

The Hoosiers are now in a top 15 position to win the national title after BetOnline posted their most recent result on June 13. The Hoosiers are still months away from their first tip at Assembly Hall but the excitement for Indiana continues to grow.

A recent update for the 2023 NCAA National Championship was recently announced and Indiana finds itself with improved odds.

In the month of April Indiana was listed to be a 66-1 favorite for the national championship. Both of those announcements came from BetOnline on April 5 and April 25 with Indiana holding the same odds on both dates. At that time, Michigan was the only other Big Ten team on the list and were actually favored on previous dates with 18-1 odds on April 5 and 33-1 odds on April 25. But in the most recent betting odds Indiana has taken over as the lead favorite in the Big Ten.

As of June 13 Indiana is now favored as 33-1 favorites to bring home the 2023 NCAA title. The Hoosiers are now tied with Michigan as the Wolverines remained with 33 to one odds in the latest update.

Both Indiana and Michigan are the two teams with the highest betting odds in the Big Ten conference. The closest team behind Indiana and Michigan is Illinois with 50-1 odds.

The return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and the incoming freshman class has promoted Indiana to be the favorites in the Big Ten and a contender across the country.

As Indiana’s stock continues to rise the Hoosiers now await the start of the 2022-2023 season.