Indiana Basketball: Hoosiers jump into top-10 of AP Top 25 rankings
The Indiana basketball program has moved up yet again in the AP Top 25 rankings, this time into the top 10.
The Hoosiers come in at No. 10. They have moved up one spot in the rankings each week since starting as the preseason No. 13 team in the country.
Indiana defeated Little Rock and Jackson State this past week and sit at 6-0 on the season.
This is this highest ranking for Indiana since the week of December 12, 2016 when Indiana held a top-10 ranking in the AP poll at No. 9. Indiana would go on to reach as high as No. 3 in the AP Poll that season.
Indiana's next and first ranked opponent is No. 18 North Carolina, who is coming off of a two-game losing streak, with losses to Iowa State and Alabama. The Hoosiers host the Tar Heels on November 30 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Indiana also faces No. 4 Arizona (Vegas), and No. 9 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse (Dec. 17) as part of the non-conference schedule. Arizona is coming off of winning the Maui Invitational where it beat Cincinnati, then-No. 17 San Diego State and then-No. 10 Creighton.
Other Big Ten teams ranked include: Purdue (No. 5), Illinois (No. 16), Michigan State (No. 20), Maryland (No. 22) and Ohio State (No. 25).
The Hoosiers are led by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis who is averaging 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He is also shooting 76 percent from the field to start the season.
