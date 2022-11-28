The Indiana basketball program has moved up yet again in the AP Top 25 rankings, this time into the top 10.

The Hoosiers come in at No. 10. They have moved up one spot in the rankings each week since starting as the preseason No. 13 team in the country.

Indiana defeated Little Rock and Jackson State this past week and sit at 6-0 on the season.

This is this highest ranking for Indiana since the week of December 12, 2016 when Indiana held a top-10 ranking in the AP poll at No. 9. Indiana would go on to reach as high as No. 3 in the AP Poll that season.