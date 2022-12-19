Indiana has been as high as No. 10 in the AP poll this season.

After starting the season off 7-0, the Hoosiers have dropped three of their last four games, all three by double-digits.

Indiana has lost both of its past two games by double-digits against ranked opponents.

The Hoosiers dropped four sports to No. 18. Indiana is coming off of an 84-62 loss at Kansas -- now No. 4.

Indiana wraps up non-conference play with Elon and Kennesaw State this week before heading to Iowa to kick start Big Ten play for the remainder of the season. Indiana currently sits at 1-1 in the Big Ten.

One question remains about Indiana and that is the health of senior point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson left Indiana's loss to Kansas over the weekend with a foot injury after just nine minutes. He was unable to put weight on the foot as he left the floor.

Johnson was in a boot and on crutches shortly after. He did not return to the game. Before the injury, Johnson was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three.

Another question that remains is the toughness of this Indiana roster. In all three of Indiana's losses this season, the opposing team has punched first and often times, punched second before Indiana responds. Going into Big Ten play, Indiana needs to figure out that question.

"I look at the teams like Xavier and Carolina, the two teams we beat, and the three teams we lost with Rutgers and Arizona and the game today (Kansas), we just weren't in the game," Head coach Mike Woodson said postgame after Kansas. "That ain't how I wanna play. So, somehow I’ve got to get this team to understand that when we're playing top-notch teams, you’ve got to give yourself a chance.

"Anytime you lose the game it's concerning no matter who you play. I’m trying to get us to understand when we play elite teams like Kansas, you’ve got to be on your job and compete for 40 minutes. You’re not just going to walk in here and think they're going to give you a game. So, I'm disappointed in that regard because I didn't get them ready to play."

Other Big Ten programs in the top 25 are: Purdue (No. 1), Illinois (No. 16) and Wisconsin (No. 17).

Indiana's next opponent is Elon on Tuesday at 7 pm ET.