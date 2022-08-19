Indiana Basketball: Highlights of 2025 Bryson Tiller at UA Elite 24

Projected five-star forward Bryson Tiller is one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Originally from Atlanta, he recently announced a move to Overtime Elite while maintaining his college eligibility.

Indiana has offered Tiller and remain one of the main programs in contact with him. Tiller told Rivals.com that he is interested in visiting Indiana.

"It means a lot to receive an offer from such a historic program," Tiller previously told TheHoosier.com of his offer from Indiana. "I am just grateful to receive it."