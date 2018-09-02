He took an official visit to Purdue over the Sept. 1 weekend and is working on visiting IU "next weekend", he told TheHoosier.com.

Valparaiso (Ind.) four-star guard Brandon Newman shared his top four list on Sunday, including IU, Purdue, Xavier and Ohio State.

It's list-cutting season, and the Hoosiers have made the cut for another top 2019 prospect.

IU's staff maintained a heavy presence at his games this summer for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

“It means a lot,” Newman said of having the coaches at his games. “It shows they have a lot of interest in me.

“They feel pretty good about me and they have confidence in me that I can do what I can do.”

He picked up his IU offer this June following an unofficial visit to campus.

"It's huge," Newman said of the IU offer this June. "Huge, huge, huge.

"Top five conference in the country with the Big Ten, one of - if not the - best schools in the state. You get an opportunity to go play there, you better consider it heavily.

"The options and opportunity they present, I feel great about it."

The No. 80 prospect nationally averaged 24.9 points and nine rebounds per game last season for Valparaiso, leading them to a 20-6 overall record.

He averaged 17.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for Meanstreets this spring and summer, shooting over 40 percent from three-point range.