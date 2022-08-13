Indiana Basketball: Former Hoosier Devonte Green signs deal in Hungary

Former Indiana combo guard Devonte Green has signed a contract with Atomeromu SE Paks in Hungary's A division for this upcoming season.

Green, who played last season in the Greek GBL League for Larissa BC, averaged 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He was a pivotal role player en route to a semifinal appearance in their league playoffs.

Green began his professional career in Greece with Charilaos Trikoupis in 2020. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

This will be Green's third year playing professionally. Green also spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz (White), where he helped the Jazz win the Salt Lake City Summer League Title in 2021.