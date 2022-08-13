Indiana Basketball: Former Hoosier Devonte Green signs deal in Hungary
Former Indiana combo guard Devonte Green has signed a contract with Atomeromu SE Paks in Hungary's A division for this upcoming season.
Green, who played last season in the Greek GBL League for Larissa BC, averaged 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He was a pivotal role player en route to a semifinal appearance in their league playoffs.
Green began his professional career in Greece with Charilaos Trikoupis in 2020. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
This will be Green's third year playing professionally. Green also spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz (White), where he helped the Jazz win the Salt Lake City Summer League Title in 2021.
Green spent four seasons in Bloomington from 2016-20 under Tom Crean and Archie Miller. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 120 career games.
Known for his ability to shoot the ball, Green shot 37.7 percent for his career from three. He shot a career-best 41 percent from three during his junior year when he averaged 9.4 points per game.
As a senior, Green averaged 10.8 points per game -- a career-high -- and shot 35.8 percent from three. He had a career-high 30 points in a win over No. 17 Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Green, who is originally from Long Island Lutheran (NY), was ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. He committed to Indiana over the likes of Iowa State, Kansas State, VCU and others.
He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.
