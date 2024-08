Indiana basketball is slated to participate in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas this upcoming season as part of the Hoosiers' non-conference schedule. On Wednesday, the full bracket for the Thanksgiving week tournament was released, with Indiana set to open the tournament against Louisville at noon ET on Wednesday, November 27 inside the Imperial Arena on Paradise Island.

The Hoosiers and the Cardinals have done battle on the hardwood 21 times in the history of the two programs, including a 74-66 Indiana win last season in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Indiana leads the all-time series against Louisville 12-9, while both squads have split six neutral site affairs with three wins apiece. Details regarding tickets, room reservations, and more regarding the Battle 4 Atlantis can be found here.

The full bracket and schedule for the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis can be seen below.

Nov. 27 – Quarterfinals Noon ET – Louisville vs. Indiana (Game 1) 2:30 p.m. ET – West Virginia vs. Gonzaga (Game 2) 5 p.m. ET – Oklahoma vs. Providence (Game 3) 7:30 p.m. ET – Davidson vs. Arizona (Game 4) Nov. 28 – Semifinals Noon ET – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 2:30 p.m. ET – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (consolation bracket) 5 p.m. ET – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 7:30 p.m. ET – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (consolation bracket) Nov. 29 – Championship 11 a.m. ET – Seventh-Place Game 3 p.m. ET – Third-Place Game 5:30 p.m. ET – Championship Game 8:30 p.m. ET – Fifth-Place Game