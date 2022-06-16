Indiana basketball conference opponents released for 2022-23 season

The Big Ten has released conference opponents for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The dates, times and TV designations will be released at a later time. Indiana enters the offseason as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten next season as it returns four starters, including All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana also brings in a four-man recruiting class that includes two five-star prospects. Below is the full release.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference released opponents for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Thursday with league play beginning in December with two games, followed by 18 more matchups from late December to early March. A full schedule with dates, times and television designations will be announced in the coming months. The Hoosiers will play seven conference opponents in a home and home series including Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. IU will only play one game against the remaining six members of the league. At home, the Hoosiers will take on Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin, while IU will travel to Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State. Indiana returns four starters from a team which advanced to the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. In addition, its recruiting class is ranked as high as eighth in the country. The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be held in Chicago after spending the last three years in Indianapolis. Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten Opponents Home & Away - Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers Home Only - Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin Away Only- Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State