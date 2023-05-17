CARROLLTON, Texas -- There might not be a target Indiana basketball and coach Mike Woodson have focused more on in the Class of 2024 than top-10 recruit Liam McNeeley, and the Hoosiers coaching staff is making it known. "I talk to the coaches at Indiana every day," McNeeley said at Nike's EYBL event in Dallas last weekend. "They keep on me, I keep up with them. We talk all the time and they let me know how much they want me." A true wing target, McNeeley would fill a big need for the Hoosiers roster in the 2023 class. While Indiana landing Mackenzie Mgbako on Friday adds necessary length and athleticism to the roster in 2023-24, there's a good chance Mgbako is only with Indiana for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft like Jalen Hood-Schifino did after his freshman season with Indiana. "He's a pretty high prospect," McNeeley said of Mgbako. "And that's what I think I am. Seeing other high prospects go there and hopefully be successful, that's what I'm trying to see."

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer