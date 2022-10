Big Ten media days have commenced, and I'll be on a flight home back to Indy on Wednesday afternoon after hearing from the other half of the league. Juwan Howard and Tom Izzo among other.

But, on day one we got to hear from Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. As well as Matt Painter, first-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and Fran McCaffrey.

It wasn't hard looking for storylines, as most of them revolve around Indiana. Here are my five takeaways from Tuesday in Minneapolis.