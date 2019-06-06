News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 16:07:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life at Indiana

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Mwmzru3ufvihuhvniy6z
Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Indiana enrollees Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis have begun the transition to college life after moving to Bloomington last week.

Both players said the move has been quite an adjustment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}