Indiana Basketball: Anthony Leal uses NIL to pay off sister's student loans
Name, Image and Likeness has been a heavily discussed topic since arriving in college athletics over the last two years, but it has allowed student-athletes to donate winnings to a greater cause in many scenarios.
For Christmas, Indiana basketball guard Anthony Leal used his NIL and put it to a great cause, paying off his sister's student loans. Lauren played basketball for two years at DePauw University before transferring to Indiana as a student.
The Leal family has been a staple in the Bloomington area. Anthony Leal was Indiana's 2020 Mr. Basketball after a stellar career at Bloomington North.
“Some folks have negative opinions about NIL," Anthony Leal said in a Twitter post. "But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible."
Below is the full video from Sherry Leal, Anthony's mom.
