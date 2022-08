Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is heading into his second year of being the leader of this program and the buzz around this team is something that the Hoosiers have not had in a very long time. With the major additions plus the returns of last year's team, Indiana is being set up for a lot of success in the 2022-23 season.

While last year brought a lot of hope and put Woodson on the right track to bring Indiana back to a national level of dominance, there were still a few questions that have been left unanswered heading into one of the biggest seasons in Indiana men's basketball history.

Below are five questions Mike Woodson needs to answer in his second year as the head coach of Indiana.