The official schedule for the Big Ten basketball season has officially been announced with all 14 teams knowing the certain dates they will be playing conference opponents. Indiana will start off conference play at Rutgers on December 3rd. The Big Ten season will be a total of 20 games for each team.

Full release below.

---

BIG TEN ANNOUNCES 2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule with Indiana opening its 20-game league slate Saturday, Dec. 3 at Rutgers. The season will be completed on Sunday, March 5 with IU hosting Michigan. The Big Ten Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tipoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

IU will have home and home matchups with Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. IU will play road games at Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State and will host Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten games in December at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and against Nebraska on Dec. 7 are part of a five-game stretch against high-major opponents including North Carolina at home in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30, versus Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash on Dec. 10 and a road game at Kansas on Dec. 17.

For the first 12 games of the conference season, the Hoosiers will alternate road and home games before hosting back-to back-games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Purdue and Rutgers, Feb. 4 and 7.

IU will not play a game between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4.

The Hoosiers resume games after the holiday break traveling to Iowa on Jan. 5 and hosting Northwestern on Jan. 8.

The Cream and Crimson will play five-straight weekend games in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in January through the first weekend in February. The Hoosiers host Northwestern, Sunday, Jan. 8, Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 14, Michigan State, Sunday, Jan. 22, Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 28 and Purdue, Saturday, Feb. 4.

IU will face its first two-game road trip in the league Feb. 11 and 15 at Michigan and Northwestern. After a home game on Feb. 18 against Illinois, the Hoosiers venture out on the road again for games at Michigan State on Feb. 21 and at Purdue on Feb. 25. IU finishes the season at home Feb. 28 and March 5 against Iowa and Michigan, respectively.

EXHIBITION TIMES SET

IU will host Marian at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29 and St. Francis at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Both games will be streamed on BTN+.