The Hoosiers are hoping to reel him in for one of his remaining three trips.

One of those options is The Villages (Fla.) four-star Tre Mann , who has already taken official visits to Tennessee and Florida.

“That’s a good school," Mann told Rivals of IU. "That’s a big basketball place, they love basketball.

"They’re trying to get me on a visit but right now I’m not really like trying to go on any visits right now I’m trying to just like wait it out. But they want me on a visit and I think it’s a nice place to go, nice school, nice coach and good system.”

Despite struggling through a knee injury, Mann is averaging 15.7 points per game for E1T1 United on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. Their squad is 6-6 overall going into the final spring leg, which is in Hampton, Virginia on May 26-28.

“It’s getting better - it’s like 60 percent now," Mann told Rivals of his knee injury. "I’m just rehabbing it, icing it and chillin.

“It’s been good. I played good the first two sessions, the second one I didn’t shoot it too well but I still played alright. We are 6-6 right now so it’s going alright. We just got to have a good weekend this next weekend at Boo Williams.

"I think we’ve got to win two games so if we do that we should be set for Peach Jam but we’re not set right now.”

Peach Jam is July 11-15, which is one of three live period weekends in the month. That's when college coaches are allowed to go on the road and evaluate prospects in NCAA certified events.

So with a potentially important schedule coming up, that could be one reason why Mann is in no hurry to pencil in his remaining trips.

“I don’t have like any set dates or anything,” Mann said. “The visits [already taken] weren't set dates, they just came and I felt like I wanted to go there so I went.

"I don’t have a set date to commit or anything, I’m just going with the flow and whenever I feel comfortable with things that’s when I’ll do them.”

Mann averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for The Villages as a junior, leading them to a 20-8 overall record. He also holds offers from Kansas, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee among others.

