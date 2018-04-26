2019 five-star point guard Jalen Lecque , 2019 four-star guard Kira Lewis and 2020 four-star guard Ethan Morton all picked up scholarships from IU this week.

This week, the Hoosiers' staff offered a few 2019 and 2020 backcourt prospects, showing a clear effort to expand the recruiting board in that area.

Indiana is staying busy following the first spring evaluation period.

Lecque is considering reclassifying to the 2018 class and is being recruited for both cycles by schools like Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

“After the [Nike] EYBL is over and when I get a chance to talk with my family I’ll figure it out,” Lecque told USA TODAY. “I’m thinking most likely I’ll stay in 2019, but I just like leaving that option open to see what the college coaches are thinking.”

The five-star guard averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Renaissance on Nike's EYBL circuit in four contests over the opening spring weekend.

Lewis plays on the same AAU team - Georgia Stars - as 2019 five-star forward Trendon Watford, another IU target. Lewis averaged 21.0 points and 4.0 assists per game for their squad through four contests last weekend.

"Lewis maintains that he’s nowhere near making a decision and isn’t ready to admit any schools are separating themselves from the pack yet," Rivals analyst Dan McDonald wrote this week. "However, behind the scenes, most people seem to believe Alabama will be really tough to beat as is usually the case with kids from its own state.

"He is fully buying into Avery Johnson’s plan and likes the direction of his program. Baylor is another one that seems to intrigue Lewis. He’s been on their campus already and has built a strong relationship with the Bears' staff. Tennessee shouldn’t be slept on here either as Rick Barnes has done a terrific job recruiting him so far."

Finally, Morton visited Assembly Hall for a game this winter. He also holds early offers from Ohio State and Penn State among others.

The four-star guard averaged 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game as a sophomore at Butler High.

