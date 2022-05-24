Indiana Baseball: Multiple Hoosiers earn All-Big Ten honors
Multiple Indiana baseball players received All-Big Ten honors following the end of the regular season.
Redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis was named to the third-team All-Big Ten, while Evan Goforth, Carter Mathison, Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbits all earned spots on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Graduate student Tyler Doanes received the Sportsmanship Award for IU.
OMAHA, Neb. – Redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis was tabbed third-team All-Big Ten, while the quartet of Evan Goforth, Carter Mathison, Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbitts each earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Graduate student Tyler Doanes earned the Sportsmanship Award for IU.
The quartet of all-freshman honorees are tied for the most since Indiana placed five student-athletes on the team during the 2012 season. That season, Chad Clark, Kyle Hart, Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sujka and Sam Travis each appeared on the all-freshman squad.
With his selection to the All-Big Ten third team, Ellis is the first catcher since Schwarber (2013 & 14) to earn all-conference honors. The power hitting backstop is currently ranked among the top 40 in both home runs and RBIs with a team-leading 18 and 64, respectively.
Ellis has reached base safely in 49 of 55 games on the season and homered in five of the eight Big Ten series in 2022. He has three multi-home run games and enters the Big Ten Tournament tied for No. 7 on Indiana's single-season home run charts with Schwarber (2013) and Alex Smith(1986).
Goforth saw time on the field throughout the season but was thrust into a starting role when Phillip Glasser was injured midway through April. Over the last 20 games of the season – 15 of those conference contests – is hitting .361 with nine RBIs and five runs scored.
With an Indiana freshman-record 17 home runs on the season, Mathison leads all Big Ten rookies and is tied for No. 3 nationally among freshmen in home runs at 17. His 53 RBIs are tied for second among B1G rookies and No. No. eight nationally. He has added a team-best 52 runs scored to go along with 35 walks and eight stolen bases.
Pyne enters the Big Ten Tournament with a .329 batting average and a B1G freshman-best 54 RBIs. He is tied for the team lead with 69 hits, including 19 doubles, which sits tied for No. 10 on the single season charts. Of his 19 doubles, 14 came in Big Ten play, a total that ranks No. 2 on IU's single season conference-only charts. He reached base safely in 49 of 53 games played and leads the team with 21 multi-hit games.
Moving from catcher to first base to start his freshman season, Tibbitts has been a stalwart with the glove and the bat. His nine home runs rank No. 3 among B1G rookies and are third on the team entering the postseason, while his 43 RBIs give IU a trio of 40-RBI freshmen for the first time in program history. He has reached base in 46 of 55 games played in 2022, with a hit in 36 of those games.
Indiana (25-30) opens Big Ten Tournament play against No. 10 Maryland (44-10) at Charles Schwab Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network and Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network.
2022 Big Ten Team and Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Chris Alleyne, Maryland
Pitcher of the Year: Adam Mazur, Iowa
Freshman of the Year: Keaton Anthony, Iowa
Coach of the Year: Rob Vaughn, Maryland
All-Big Ten First Team
C – Matt Wood, Penn State 1B – Peyton Williams, Iowa 2B – Kevin Keister, Maryland SS – Danny DiGeorgio, Rutgers3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland OF – Chris Alleyne, Maryland OF – Clark Elliott, MichiganOF – Ryan Lasko, RutgersSP – Adam Mazur, Iowa SP – Ryan Ramsey, MarylandSP – Jason Savacool, Maryland RP – Dale Stanavich, RutgersDH – CJ Valdez, PurdueAt-Large – Matt Shaw, Maryland
All-Big Ten Second Team
C – Nick Cimillo, Rutgers
1B – Justin Janas, Illinois
2B – Patrick Herrera, Northwestern
SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State
3B – Branden Comia, Illinois
OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois
OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa
OF – Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern
SP – Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois
SP – Emmett Olson, Nebraska
SP – Jared Kollar, Rutgers
RP – Ben Beutel, Iowa
DH – Josh Spiegel, Penn State At-Large – Luke Shliger, Maryland
All-Big Ten Third Team
*C – Matthew Ellis, Indiana
1B – Chris Brito, Rutgers
2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers
SS – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State
3B – Matt Frey, Michigan
OF – Troy Schreffler Jr., Maryland
OF – Joe Stewart, Michigan
OF – Danny Doligale, Illinois
SP – Jackson Smeltz, Purdue
SP – Nathan Florence, Rutgers
SP – Nick Dean, Maryland
RP – Kyle Bischoff, Michigan State
DH – Maxwell Costes, Maryland At-Large – Marcus Ernst, Ohio State At-Large – Kade Kern, Ohio State
All-Big Ten Freshman Team
C – Bryan Broecker, Michigan State
1B – Brock Tibbitts, Indiana
2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers
SS – Evan Goforth, Indiana
3B – Josh Pyne, Indiana
OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa
OF – Carter Mathison, Indiana
OF – Trey Lipsey, Ohio State
SP – Sean Sullivan, Northwestern
SP – Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State
SP – Troy Wansing, Purdue
RP – Brody Brecht, Iowa
DH – Anthony Steele, Penn State At-Large – Garrett Anglim, Nebraska
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Taylor Jackson, Illinois
Tyler Doanes, Indiana
Brendan Sher, Iowa
James Heffley, Maryland
Matt Frey, Michigan
Zach Iverson, Michigan State
Andrew Wilhite, Minnesota
Brice Matthews, Nebraska
Mike Doherty, Northwestern
Brent Todys, Ohio State
Mason Mellott, Penn State
Tanner Haston, Purdue
Brad Norton, Rutgers
*Additional honorees due to ties
