Indiana Baseball: Multiple Hoosiers earn All-Big Ten honors

Redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis was named to the third-team All-Big Ten, while Evan Goforth, Carter Mathison, Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbits all earned spots on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Graduate student Tyler Doanes received the Sportsmanship Award for IU.

OMAHA, Neb. – Redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis was tabbed third-team All-Big Ten, while the quartet of Evan Goforth, Carter Mathison, Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbitts each earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Graduate student Tyler Doanes earned the Sportsmanship Award for IU.

The quartet of all-freshman honorees are tied for the most since Indiana placed five student-athletes on the team during the 2012 season. That season, Chad Clark, Kyle Hart, Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sujka and Sam Travis each appeared on the all-freshman squad.

With his selection to the All-Big Ten third team, Ellis is the first catcher since Schwarber (2013 & 14) to earn all-conference honors. The power hitting backstop is currently ranked among the top 40 in both home runs and RBIs with a team-leading 18 and 64, respectively.

Ellis has reached base safely in 49 of 55 games on the season and homered in five of the eight Big Ten series in 2022. He has three multi-home run games and enters the Big Ten Tournament tied for No. 7 on Indiana's single-season home run charts with Schwarber (2013) and Alex Smith(1986).

Goforth saw time on the field throughout the season but was thrust into a starting role when Phillip Glasser was injured midway through April. Over the last 20 games of the season – 15 of those conference contests – is hitting .361 with nine RBIs and five runs scored.

With an Indiana freshman-record 17 home runs on the season, Mathison leads all Big Ten rookies and is tied for No. 3 nationally among freshmen in home runs at 17. His 53 RBIs are tied for second among B1G rookies and No. No. eight nationally. He has added a team-best 52 runs scored to go along with 35 walks and eight stolen bases.

Pyne enters the Big Ten Tournament with a .329 batting average and a B1G freshman-best 54 RBIs. He is tied for the team lead with 69 hits, including 19 doubles, which sits tied for No. 10 on the single season charts. Of his 19 doubles, 14 came in Big Ten play, a total that ranks No. 2 on IU's single season conference-only charts. He reached base safely in 49 of 53 games played and leads the team with 21 multi-hit games.

Moving from catcher to first base to start his freshman season, Tibbitts has been a stalwart with the glove and the bat. His nine home runs rank No. 3 among B1G rookies and are third on the team entering the postseason, while his 43 RBIs give IU a trio of 40-RBI freshmen for the first time in program history. He has reached base in 46 of 55 games played in 2022, with a hit in 36 of those games.

Indiana (25-30) opens Big Ten Tournament play against No. 10 Maryland (44-10) at Charles Schwab Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network and Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network.

2022 Big Ten Team and Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Chris Alleyne, Maryland

Pitcher of the Year: Adam Mazur, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Keaton Anthony, Iowa

Coach of the Year: Rob Vaughn, Maryland

All-Big Ten First Team

C – Matt Wood, Penn State 1B – Peyton Williams, Iowa 2B – Kevin Keister, Maryland SS – Danny DiGeorgio, Rutgers3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland OF – Chris Alleyne, Maryland OF – Clark Elliott, MichiganOF – Ryan Lasko, RutgersSP – Adam Mazur, Iowa SP – Ryan Ramsey, MarylandSP – Jason Savacool, Maryland RP – Dale Stanavich, RutgersDH – CJ Valdez, PurdueAt-Large – Matt Shaw, Maryland

All-Big Ten Second Team

C – Nick Cimillo, Rutgers

1B – Justin Janas, Illinois

2B – Patrick Herrera, Northwestern

SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State

3B – Branden Comia, Illinois

OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern

SP – Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois

SP – Emmett Olson, Nebraska

SP – Jared Kollar, Rutgers

RP – Ben Beutel, Iowa

DH – Josh Spiegel, Penn State At-Large – Luke Shliger, Maryland

All-Big Ten Third Team

*C – Matthew Ellis, Indiana

1B – Chris Brito, Rutgers

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

3B – Matt Frey, Michigan

OF – Troy Schreffler Jr., Maryland

OF – Joe Stewart, Michigan

OF – Danny Doligale, Illinois

SP – Jackson Smeltz, Purdue

SP – Nathan Florence, Rutgers

SP – Nick Dean, Maryland

RP – Kyle Bischoff, Michigan State

DH – Maxwell Costes, Maryland At-Large – Marcus Ernst, Ohio State At-Large – Kade Kern, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

C – Bryan Broecker, Michigan State

1B – Brock Tibbitts, Indiana

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Evan Goforth, Indiana

3B – Josh Pyne, Indiana

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Carter Mathison, Indiana

OF – Trey Lipsey, Ohio State

SP – Sean Sullivan, Northwestern

SP – Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State

SP – Troy Wansing, Purdue

RP – Brody Brecht, Iowa

DH – Anthony Steele, Penn State At-Large – Garrett Anglim, Nebraska

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Taylor Jackson, Illinois

Tyler Doanes, Indiana

Brendan Sher, Iowa

James Heffley, Maryland

Matt Frey, Michigan

Zach Iverson, Michigan State

Andrew Wilhite, Minnesota

Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Mike Doherty, Northwestern

Brent Todys, Ohio State

Mason Mellott, Penn State

Tanner Haston, Purdue

Brad Norton, Rutgers

*Additional honorees due to ties