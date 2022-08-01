Indiana Baseball: Former Hoosier Scott Effross dealt from Cubs to Yankees
Former Indiana reliever Scott Effross was the latest name to appear in the MLB trade deadline carousel on Monday as he was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, per Jack Curry of YES Network and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Cubs received RHP Hayden Wesneski in the deal, the Yankees' 7th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Effross was originally selected 443rd overall by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB First Year Player Draft, forgoing his senior season at IU.
During his three seasons at Indiana, Effross would appear in 81 games for the Hoosiers, good enough for fourth in program history. He would go on to finish his career with 12 saves and a 2.27 career ERA, placing him fifth and seventh in each respective category in the program all-time.
Professionally, Effross' career got off to a rocky start. However, a conversion to a sidearm throwing motion has given his rejuvenated his playing career. Effross made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season, appearing in 14 games.
This season, however, Effross has taken a big leap forward. In his first full season in the majors, Effross has appeared in 47 games, amassing 50 strikeouts and pitching to a 2.66 ERA in 44.0 innings pitched. He doesn't walk batters all too often, generates weak contact, and keeps opponents off the bases.
Not to mention, he's got some serious stuff in his arsenal.
Effross will look to bolster a contending Yankee bullpen that has already been amongst the best in Major League Baseball, but due to injuries and overuse, has seen a dip in production as of late.
