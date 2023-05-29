Indiana baseball earns a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament
Indiana baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers (41-18) earned a 3-seed during Monday's selection show, marking the first time Indiana is in the tournament since 2019.
They'll travel to Lexington, Ky. to compete in the Lexington regional, hosted by No. 12 overall seed Kentucky. Play picks up this upcoming weekend, June 2-5.
Head coach Jeff Mercer's Indiana squad will face 2-seed West Virginia (39-18) in the first round. The hosting Wildcats will square off with 4-seed Ball State.
This past season was just the sixth 40-win season in program history. This year's appearance in the NCAA postseason is the 10th all-time for IU, the sixth at-large bid and the second-ever trip to the tournament since Mercer's introductory 2019 season.
Indiana was one of three Big Ten teams to earn a bid to this year's tournament, joining Iowa and the conference's regular season and tournament champion Maryland.
The Hawkeyes earned a 2-seed in (14) Indiana State's Terre Haute regional, and Maryland earned a 2-seed in (1) Wake Forest's Winston Salem regional.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, June 2
Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, June 3
Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD
Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
Sunday, June 4
Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD
Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
TICKET INFORMATION
All-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m. ET. All-session tickets include admission for all six/seven games of the regional tournament. Each session consists of a single game, and the stadium will be cleared between each game. Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets to secure the best seat locations, as all chairbacks will be reserved. Based on availability, single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. ET.
Tickets may be purchased online at UKBaseballTix.com or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287, option 4. The Joe Craft Center ticket office will be open this week Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. If tickets remain, they will also be sold on-site at Kentucky Proud Park beginning two hours prior to the first game each day.
Ticket Prices
All-Session Reserved Seats (Sections 101-111) - $90
All-Session General Admission* - $60
Single-Session Reserved Seats - $15, based on availability
Single-Session General Admission* - $10, based on availability*
For the regional, General Admission areas will include the right and left field terraces, grass berms, and outfield standing room areas. These spaces are first-come, first-serve and do not contain any fixed seats. Fans are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets into the stadium for these areas. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.
All tickets for the tournament will be mobile. Children ages one and under will not require a ticket for entry.
FULL BRACKET
