Indiana ended the regular season with a resounding 13-3 victory over Maryland Saturday night at Bart Kaufman Field to sweep the Terrapins. The Hoosiers moved to 37-15 overall and 14-9 in Big Ten play with the win, clinching the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament and matchup with No. 4 seed Illinois next Wednesday, while Maryland dropped to 21-27 overall and 9-13 in conference play.

Here's what stood out from Indiana's win:

A senior day to remember for Logan Sowers: The Lafayette, Ind., native went 4 for 5 with a 3-run home run, a solo home run and an RBI single. Arguably the most memorable moment, though, was when he struck out swinging in the bottom of the seventh but received a standing ovation from the near-sellout crowd as he was walking back to the dugout in appreciation for his performance on Saturday and across his four years. It will certainly be hard for Indiana seniors to top all of that on future senior days.

Tim Herrin holds it down on the mound: Indiana remained competitive and was put in position to blow this game wide open in large part because of the junior lefty's start. Herrin struck out four, allowing just three hits and one earned run in six innings. He threw strikes on 51 of his 80 pitches, also registering 10 groundouts and 4 flyouts.

Big lead opens up opportunities for other seniors: As Indiana built its 10-run advantage, it afforded chances for other seniors to get into the game. Right-hander Brian Hobbie pitched one scoreless inning of relief in the top of the seventh and outfielder Chris Lowe got an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Hoosiers their 12th run of the contest. Bloomington North product Colby Stratten made a pair of appearances at the plate, and infielder Laren Eustace drew a walk in his lone appearance.

Indiana's 3-4-5 hitters come up huge in the series: Sophomore outfielder Matt Gorski, IU's No. 3 hitter, Sowers, IU's No. 4 hitter, and junior infielder Luke Miller, IU's No. 5 hitter - hit a combined 16 of 34, scoring 13 runs, 16 RBI and 6 home runs along with a triple and a double in the Maryland series. It's a monstrous stat line for a group that's been critical in helping Indiana generate momentum heading into postseason play.