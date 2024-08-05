Indiana baseball has been active in the transfer portal all summer long. Over the last month, the Hoosiers have made two more additions to their pitching staff via the transfer portal in the form of Southern Indiana transfer RHP Clayton Weisheit and Iona RHP Michael Lorenzetti. Weisheit wrapped up his freshman campaign this past season with the Screaming Eagles and has three more years of eligibility remaining, while Lorenzetti has two more years of eligibility remaining after he spent two seasons with the Gaels.

A Ferdinand, Indiana native, Weisheit has a strong freshman season at Southern Indiana. Appearing in 28 games -- predominantly out of the bullpen -- Weisheit amassed a 4.68 ERA. In 42.1 innings of work a season ago, Weisheit managed 28 strikeouts compared to 19 walks. Opposition hitters hit just .251 off the true freshman in 2024, as Weisheit was selected to the OVC All-Freshman team. One of the right-hander's best performances of the season came in an early March contest in Knoxville against the eventual Men's College World Series Champions in Tennessee. Weisheit held the Volunteers scoreless for his 4.0 innings of work, striking out four and surrendering just two hits. Now the second former Screaming Eagle to call Bloomington home this upcoming season, Weisheit joins fellow RHP Gavin Seebold as Southern Indiana transfers coming to Indiana this offseason.

