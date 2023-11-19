NEW YORK – Heading into Sunday's Empire Classic opener versus the No. 5 UConn Huskies, questions surrounding Indiana's backcourt play revolved around the availability of sixth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson. The answer following a 20-point loss at the hands of the defending champions? Limited, but not by injury. Johnson's left ankle that provided a scare in the waning moments of IU's win on Thursday night seemed to be fine. Instead, it was rather his own foul trouble that saw his fingerprints on the outcome diminished – playing just 14 minutes at the sound of the final buzzer. If anything, the absence of his presence on the floor was more telling for an Indiana team that was overmatched inside the World's Most Famous Arena. IU's backcourt was left suddenly reeling, never finding the sought-after answers to cause a change in fortune. "X is a big part of what we do, and he's got to become better about running our team and be smart about not picking up fouls," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Sunday evening.

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY)

Indiana was within reach for most of the night, a feeling Indiana's players shared according to fellow senior guard Trey Galloway. For as many times as the game was on the edge, within a three to five possession window either way, Johnson's foul situation ran too much of a risk to put him on the floor in the game's closing moments. Woodson had already tried it once in the evening with Reneau, but to no avail, fouling out with seven minutes to go. Johnson too, who Woodson broke the emergency glass and put back on the floor in the mid-point of the first half with two fouls. He would almost instantly be slapped with a third foul and sit the remainder of the first 20 minutes. Doing so again wouldn't have been worth the possible risk. When it finally made sense to run him back on the floor in the second half, however, the 7-10 point windows were too far in the rearview mirror. So, Johnson, like Woodson, finished the game on the bench as the final minutes ticked away in a 77-57 defeat. "X is a senior and you expect him to finish the damn game on the floor, not sitting next to me," Woodson said. "He knows how much we need him to be on the floor to lead our team," Trey Galloway said postgame. Yet, for all that's made of the struggles Johnson had in staying on the floor, those who did make up the rest of the 40 minutes from the Hoosier backcourt had their fair share of struggles, too. UConn's Tristen Newton was an exceptionally tough cover, recording a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds fresh off his All-Final Four appearance a year ago. Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer poured in 18 points of his own on just 5-of-8 shooting. Indiana's guards – Johnson, CJ Gunn, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps – combined +/- equated to -52. Whatever solutions Indiana attempted to devise ultimately went awry, as did the result. While Woodson acknowledged that keeping Johnson on the floor would've assisted in the efforts to minimize the damage from UConn's guards, and the contributions from Galloway were helpful in spurts, the sum of their efforts wasn't worthy of a victory. "We expect the other guards to come in and pick us up, sustain what we're trying to do," Woodson said. "Their guards outplayed our guards." "They won the national championship last year for a reason," Galloway said. "Their offense and their flow, the way that they move the ball is really good. You can tell that they work on it a lot and are all connected as one."

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY)