Indiana Athletics announces partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company

Indiana announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company on Thursday that will made Coors Light the 'exclusive domestic beer sponsor' of IU Athletics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind– IU Athletics announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company today that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 season.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement was secured by IU Athletics multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD.

As part of the agreement, Molson Coors Beverage Company will be able to utilize IU’s script mark in its promotion, and it will be a visible part of the gameday experience at various IU athletics venues, including Memorial Stadium. The Rooftop at the Rock presented by Indiana Kitchen, located in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium, will include a Molson Coors branded beer garden. In addition to those facility-related items, IU Athletics’ new partner will also have increased visibility on IU Athletics’ official social and digital platforms, and on the IU Radio Network.

Molson Coors has also established a $10,000 annual grant earmarked to support Indiana University and Bloomington community campaigns and initiatives centered on responsible drinking.

“Improving the gameday experience for Hoosier fans has been a high priority for our department, and we are excited to team with a great sponsor with a proven track record of working with other schools,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “We are also excited that Molson Coors shares our commitment to encouraging people to drink and behave responsibly before, during and after our events.”

“At Molson Coors, we are all about people making great memories and getting the most out of every moment, whether that's supporting your local sports team or relaxing with friends and family. We want to be part of responsible refreshment moments, because we believe that we're successful when our products are enjoyed the right way,” said Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Manager, Molson Coors.