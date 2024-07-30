During his four-year career at South Carolina State, James averaged 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds a game. He shot 56.2% from the field during his time with the Bulldogs.

Per release, the Hoosiers have signed South Carolina State transfer Dallas James, a 7-footer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Indiana basketball filled its 13th and final scholarship for the upcoming 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon.

Below is the full release from Indiana Athletics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of transfer center Dallas James to the Indiana men’s basketball program on Tuesday. James will utilize his addition year of eligibility at Indiana after spending four seasons at South Carolina State.

The 7-0, 200-pound big averaged 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds to go along with 46 blocked shots with the Bulldogs. He shot 56.2% (41-of-73) from the floor during his four-year career.

James graduated from South Carolina State with a 4.0 GPA with a major in electrical engineering technology. The Artesia, Calif., native played his prep basketball at Inglewood High School while attending City Honors Prep Academy. He is the son of Cyndi Lynne Jackson and Jerome James. His father, Jerome, played 11 years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle Supersonics, and the New York Knicks.

WOODSON ON JAMES

“Dallas is an incredibly intelligent young man that will provide us with some depth across our front line. He is a tall kid with long arms that can contest and alter shots at the rim. He comes from an NBA background with his father spending a decade in the league and we are excited to bring the James family to Bloomington.”