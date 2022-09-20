Indiana announces a new twist to Hoosier Hysteria this year as it welcomes rapper G Herbo to perform.

G Herbo will perform at the end of team activities at Hoosier Hysteria on October 7, as the unofficial start of the Indiana basketball season.

Hoosier Hysteria takes place on Friday of Indiana's Homecoming weekend, the day before Indiana welcomes top-5 football program Michigan.

Earlier on that day, Indiana will be hosting its first ever Pro Day, which should welcome in numerous NBA teams.

