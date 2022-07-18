Indiana announces participants for Big Ten Media Day

Big Ten Media Day takes place July 26 and July 27, with Indiana meeting with the media on the 26th.

Senior linebacker Cam Jones, senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen and junior tight end AJ Barner are the three players representing the Indiana program.

The Indiana football program announced its participants for Big Ten Media Day next week, sending three players to Indianapolis.

Jones returns to Indiana using his extra year of eligibility due to covid. He has been a staple for Indiana in his four seasons, totaling 154 tackles in 42 career games.

In 2021, Jones had 64 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2020.

Mullen enters the 2022 season looking to rebound from an injury-plagued 2021 season. He was limited to just seven games and totaled 19 tackles and three pass deflections. In 2020, Mullen was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten selection after having 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.

Barner comes into this season looking for a breakout year. After spending the past few years behind Peyton Hendershot, Barner looks to be the go-to tight end this season. He played in 12 games last year, catching 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Barner combined for 10 catches and 75 yards in his final four appearances last year.

Indiana is coming off of a 2-10 season in 2021, going winless in Big Ten play.