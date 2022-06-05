Indiana announces opponents for multi-team event this season
Indiana will be hosting a MTE (multi-team event) this season. Miami (OH), Arkansas-Little Rock and Jackson State will be the teams included in the field, per Jeff Goodman.
Dates aren't officially announced but are expected to be at the end of November.
Indiana already has notable opponents that include Arizona, Kansas, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Games (Big Ten vs Big East).
Miami (OH) went 14-16 in 2021-22. Their best player from a season ago, Dae Dae Grant, transferred to Duquese this offseason. They last made the NCAA Tournament in 2007.
Arkansas Little-Rock was 9-19 a season ago and has struggled over the last few years after a 30-5 record in 2015-16. They defeated Purdue in double-overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season.
Jackson State went 11-19 last season and has not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2006 tournament.
Here are the known dates for the upcoming games this season.
Dec. 10: vs. Arizona (Las Vegas)
Dec. 17: at Kansas (Allen Fieldhouse - Kansas)
Dec. 23: Kennesaw State (Assembly Hall - Indiana)
