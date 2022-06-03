Indiana announces new NIL partnership with Campus Ink

Indiana has been on the forefront of the NIL movement since the beginning on and Friday, announced a new partnership to benefit every student-athlete on campus.

CHICAGO - Campus Ink and Indiana University have announced a total school solution agreement that will provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) merchandising opportunities for all Hoosier student-athletes.

In the fall, the NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete merchandising store for Indiana student-athletes, featuring officially licensed shirseys and apparel. Every athlete will possess a personalized digital locker room which will house their merchandise.

"I'm really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University, are working together," said Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. "The sky is the limit!"

Campus Ink expanded into the NIL space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL.

"We are proud to work with Indiana University to provide an NIL merchandising solution for their student-athletes," said Steven Farag, CEO and co-founder of Campus Ink. "Indiana's vision of an NIL merchandising solution for all athletes, not just some, aligns directly with Campus Ink's mission in the NIL space."

The Campus Ink team handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, Campus Ink works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.

"Campus Ink is the national leader in the NIL merchandise space, making them a perfect fit for our student-athletes," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "I am excited for what this means not only for our students' ability to maximize their NIL opportunities, but also for our fans who will have first-of-its-kind opportunities to show their support for our student-athletes and programs with high-end, officially licensed IU merchandise. This is the latest example of IU being at the forefront of this new era of intercollegiate athletics."