Indiana announces Hoosier Hysteria set for Oct. 2

After COVID forced Hoosier Hysteria to go virtual in 2020, Indiana announced that it will be back in person in 2021.

Bloomington, Ind. – Circle October 2, 2021, on your calendar!

That's the date that he's back…they're back…and you're back for Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"HE" is Mike Woodson, who will be making his first appearance at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Head Men's Basketball coach. One of the legendary players in program history, Woodson has returned to the IU sidelines and will unveil a team that features a returning All-American in Trayce Jackson-Davis, experienced veterans such as Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee, and exciting newcomers including Tamar Bates and transfers Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

"THEY" are Coach Teri Moren's women's basketball team, which returns all five starters from a team that set a program-record with 16 Big Ten wins last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight for the first time. With first-team All-Big Ten players Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes and Ali Patberg among the returnees, Moren's team heads into the 2021-22 season with expectations and aspirations that have never been higher for IU Women's Basketball.

"YOU" are the thousands of passionate Hoosier fans who will have your first opportunity to see the IU Men's and Women's Basketball teams in Bloomington in nearly 19 months. After having the 2019-20 season cut short due to the pandemic and the 2020-21 season played largely in front of empty arenas for the same reason, fans are once again welcome to see IU Men's and Women's Basketball in person beginning Oct. 2, for Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville.

"I know our team and myself personally cannot wait to have the opportunity to be in front of the best fans in the country in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall," said Woodson. "I'm really looking forward to experiencing this. It will be a fantastic time and everyone is excited to interact with Hoosier Nation to celebrate the beginning of our season."

"Not having the opportunity to see the wonderful Hoosier Nation fan base last season, we are all excited to introduce our 2021-22 squad at Hoosier Hysteria on October 2," said Moren. "It will be a time to celebrate not only our program for the upcoming season, but a return of fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We are excited about the return of college basketball and can't wait to see everyone in Cream and Crimson again."

Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville is free to attend, with fans being asked to donate a canned food item to benefit Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

The event's start time will be finalized after the kickoff time for the IU-Penn State football game that same day is set. That information and other details will be released as they become available.