Indiana announces full 2021-22 basketball schedule

The Indiana basketball 2021-22 schedule has been officially released.

Indiana will kick off the Mike Woodson era officially on November 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 12-15 (7-12) record a season ago and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.

Indiana will also feature four transfers and two incoming freshmen that didn't play last season.

Hoosiers Hysteria will be the 'unofficial' start of the season for the Hoosiers, scheduled for October 2.

Below are the full schedule details.