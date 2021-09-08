 TheHoosier - Indiana announces full 2021-22 basketball schedule
Indiana announces full 2021-22 basketball schedule

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The Indiana basketball 2021-22 schedule has been officially released.

Indiana will kick off the Mike Woodson era officially on November 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 12-15 (7-12) record a season ago and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.

Indiana will also feature four transfers and two incoming freshmen that didn't play last season.

Hoosiers Hysteria will be the 'unofficial' start of the season for the Hoosiers, scheduled for October 2.

Below are the full schedule details.

Indiana unveils its official schedule for the 2021-22 season. (TheHoosier.com)
Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 9 - Eastern Michigan

Nov. 12 - Northern Illinois

Nov. 17 - St. John’s (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

Nov. 21 - Louisiana-Lafayette

Nov. 23- Jackson State

Nov. 27 - Marshall

Nov. 30 - at Syracuse (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12 - Merrimack

Dec. 18 - vs. Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic)

Dec. 22 - Northern Kentucky

Dec. 29 - UNC Asheville

Big Ten Schedule

Home & Away – Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home Only – Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Away Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Dec. 4 - Nebraska

Dec 8 - at Wisconsin

Jan. 5 - Ohio State

Jan. 2 - at Penn State

Jan. 9 - Minnesota

Jan. 13 - at Iowa

Jan. 17 - at Nebraska

Jan. 20 - Purdue

Jan. 23 - Michigan

Jan. 26 - Penn State

Jan. 29 - at Maryland

Feb. 5 - Illinois

Feb. 8 - at Northwestern

Feb. 12 - at Michigan State

Feb. 15 - Wisconsin

Feb. 19 - at Ohio State

Feb. 24 - Maryland

Feb. 27 - at Minnesota

Mar 2 - Rutgers

Mar. 5 - at Purdue

