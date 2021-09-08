Indiana announces full 2021-22 basketball schedule
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The Indiana basketball 2021-22 schedule has been officially released.
Indiana will kick off the Mike Woodson era officially on November 9 at home against Eastern Michigan.
The Hoosiers are coming off of a 12-15 (7-12) record a season ago and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.
Indiana will also feature four transfers and two incoming freshmen that didn't play last season.
Hoosiers Hysteria will be the 'unofficial' start of the season for the Hoosiers, scheduled for October 2.
Below are the full schedule details.
Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 9 - Eastern Michigan
Nov. 12 - Northern Illinois
Nov. 17 - St. John’s (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Nov. 21 - Louisiana-Lafayette
Nov. 23- Jackson State
Nov. 27 - Marshall
Nov. 30 - at Syracuse (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 12 - Merrimack
Dec. 18 - vs. Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic)
Dec. 22 - Northern Kentucky
Dec. 29 - UNC Asheville
Big Ten Schedule
Home & Away – Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home Only – Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Away Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Dec. 4 - Nebraska
Dec 8 - at Wisconsin
Jan. 5 - Ohio State
Jan. 2 - at Penn State
Jan. 9 - Minnesota
Jan. 13 - at Iowa
Jan. 17 - at Nebraska
Jan. 20 - Purdue
Jan. 23 - Michigan
Jan. 26 - Penn State
Jan. 29 - at Maryland
Feb. 5 - Illinois
Feb. 8 - at Northwestern
Feb. 12 - at Michigan State
Feb. 15 - Wisconsin
Feb. 19 - at Ohio State
Feb. 24 - Maryland
Feb. 27 - at Minnesota
Mar 2 - Rutgers
Mar. 5 - at Purdue
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.