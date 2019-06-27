Indiana on Thursday morning officially announced the departure of assistant coach Ed Schilling. According to the statement, Schilling "will not remain as an assistant coach for the Hoosiers and will look to pursue other opportunities in basketball."

“It was a blessing to have the opportunity to return home to my family, friends and high school coaching comrades. I’ll forever be appreciative of Indiana University and the fine IU Athletic Department and Basketball Program,” Schilling said. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter in God’s plan.”

The Lebanon, Ind., native spent two seasons on the Hoosiers staff after spending time as an assistant on UCLA's staff from 2013-17. Prior to heading to California, he guided the Indianapolis Park Tudor to an 87-18 record in four years, securing two IHSAA Class 2A state titles and a runner-up finish. He also coached former IU All-American point guard Yogi Ferrell at the school.

Schilling also had extensive experience at the college level, with stops at UMass, Memphis, and a head coaching stop at Wright State. At the professional level, e had a brief stint with the then-New Jersey Nets and worked with several NBA players at St. Vincent’s Sports Performance in its NBA readiness program from 2007-2013.

“I appreciate Ed for his hard work and dedication to our program and wish nothing but the best for he and his family,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “His contributions were extremely beneficial to what we are trying to accomplish.”