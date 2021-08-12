Indiana announces addition of transfer DB Jonathan Haynes

Indiana has announced the addition of DB Jonathan Haynes. Haynes has one season of eligibly remaining after transferring in from Ole Miss.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program announced on Thursday afternoon that defensive back Jonathan Haynes has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from Ole Miss. Haynes, a 5-11, 205-pounder, has one season of eligibility remaining.

"We are excited to add Jonathan Haynes to our football team," head coach Tom Allen said. "Our staff knows him well and he fits our culture. Jonathan brings a ton of experience to our defense and will be invaluable as a member of our special teams units."

A teammate of IU defensive lineman Ryder Anderson in 2019 and 2020, Haynes appeared in 21 games with 17 starts at safety with the Rebels. In 2020, he posted 31 tackles, 18 solo, a half-TFL, one interception, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries in 10 games (7 starts). The Benoit, Miss., native added 55 stops, 31 solo, with a half-TFL, one INT, and one PBU in 2019. Haynes made 10 starts and appeared in 11 games.

Prior to Ole Miss, he totaled 44 tackles and a team-best three interceptions as a sophomore (2018) at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss. Haynes collected 30 stops with one pick as a freshman (2017).

The son of Pauline and Robert Haynes graduated from Ray Brooks School.