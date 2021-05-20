Indiana announces addition of running back Stephen Carr

Carr committed to IU last week as a graduate transfer after playing four seasons at Southern Cal.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana football program announced on Thursday afternoon that running back Stephen Carr has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from USC.

Carr has rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in 35 games (6 starts).

"Stephen brings experience, explosion, and play-making ability to our offense," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "Deland McCullough knows Stephen and his family very well and is looking forward to reuniting with him. Stephen's character fits perfectly with what we have built within our program."

The 6-0, 215-pounder has caught 57 passes for 421 yards (7.4) with one score, and he has returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards (21.4). In each of his full three seasons in Los Angeles, Carr rushed for 350-plus yards with a high-water mark of 396 yards on 72 attempts (5.5) in 2019. He reached the end zone five times, pulled in 22 passes for 143 yards (6.5) with one TD, and returned six kickoffs for 106 yards (17.7).

The Gardena, Calif., native started three times in six games this past campaign. Carr collected 176 yards on 46 carries with a pair of touchdowns.