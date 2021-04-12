Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining. He has career averages of 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Xavier Johnson, a 6-3 guard who played his first three seasons at Pitt, will transfer and join the program beginning next season. He will have two seasons of eligibility.

"Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact," said Woodson. "He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor. He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates."

He is a native of Woodbridge, Va., and a graduate of Bishop O'Connell High School. He also played for the Team Takeover AAU program which produced former IU National Player of the Year and All-American Victor Oladipo. He originally signed out of high school with Nebraska after being recruited by current IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.

For his career in three seasons, he averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Johnson shot 40.2 percent (362-of-901) from the field, including 33.6 percent (93-of-227) from 3-point range and 76.1 percent (335-of-440) from the foul line. In his first collegiate season, he broke a 34-year old frosh scoring record held by Charles Smith with 512 points. He also set Pitt freshman records for scoring (15.5 ppg.), double-figure scoring games (28), games with 15 or more points (17), 20+ point games (nine), free throws made (157), free throw attempts (209) and field goal attempts (383).

He was born on Oct. 14, 1999 and is the son of Michael and La'Kesha Johnson. He has two brothers, Chaleb and Latham, and a sister, Mya. His cousin, Larry Gibson, played for the Hoosiers from 1969-71.

Career

- In three seasons at Pitt, had 1,152 points, 311 rebounds, 415 assists and 124 steals in 84 career games ... started 81 of 84 games

- Ranks sixth in the Pitt career record books with 4.7 assists per game

- Became the first Pitt player to surpass 750 career points and 300 career assists as a sophomore

- Has scored in double figures in 66 of 84 career games ...recorded 15 games with 20 or more points scoring, including two 30-point efforts

- Posted five double-digit assist games ... dished out five or more assists in 45 contests