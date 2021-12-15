Indiana announces addition of 25 players on day one of early signing period
Indiana announced the signing of 25 players on the first day of the early signing period, including high school recruits and players signed through the transfer portal.
Wednesday was the opening of the signing period and it will run through Friday, Dec. 17.
Below is the full release from IU.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Wednesday the signing of 25 student-athletes to play for the Hoosiers in 2022. Today opened college football's early signing period, which will run through Friday, Dec. 17.
Eighteen of the 25 signed National Letters of Intent, while seven transfers will head to Bloomington. The seven include defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox (Ole Miss), running back Josh Henderson (University of North Carolina), linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. (University of Miami), defensive lineman Patrick Lucas Jr. (Ole Miss), running back Shaun Shivers (Auburn University), wide receiver Emery Simmons (University of North Carolina), and defensive lineman JH Tevis (University of California).
Seven of the signees are four-star prospects, including defensive lineman Nick James (Rivals, ESPN), linebacker Dasan McCullough (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports), offensive lineman DJ Moore (Rivals, ESPN), defensive back Trevell Mullen (Rivals, ESPN), running back Gi'Bran Payne (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports), defensive lineman Venson Sneed (Rivals), and defensive lineman Richard Thomas Jr. (ESPN).
IU signed 14 defensive players and 11 offensive players. Indiana added six defensive linemen, four linebackers, and four defensive linemen on defense, and four running backs, three offensive lineman, two wide recivers, and two tight ends on offense.
Players signed from 10 different states, including nine from Florida, five from Ohio, two each from Indiana, Alabama, and Texas, and one each from Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, and North Carolina.
