The Hoosiers are back in a familiar place. Indiana is set to play in their fourth College Cup Final in six years looking for their ninth national championship. The Hoosiers will pair up against Syracuse on Monday in order to crown the 2022 champion. The game will be broadcasted at 6 p.m. EST on ESPNU taking place in Cary, North Carolina. Indiana enters Monday with a 14-4-6 record after finishing fourth place in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers' path to the College Cup Final came by taking down No. 20 Saint Louis, Marshall, No. 12 UNC Greensboro, and most recently Pittsburgh with a 2-0 win in the semi-finals. The Hoosiers earned their trip to the final with two first-half goals against Pittsburgh. Senior Ryan Wittenbrink opened up the scoring with a penalty in the thirteenth minute to give the Hoosiers an early lead. Sophomore Tommy Mihalic scored his seventh goal of the year with a turnaround goal in the final seconds of the first half. Defensively, Indiana has been as good as it gets. JT Harms and the Hoosiers have not conceded a goal in their four tournament games, only the seventh time that has happened in tournament history. Harms has been perfect in every game and has saved a combined nine shots in those four games.

Indiana’s back line has been the other half of their defensive success. Brett Bebej, Joey Maher, Daniel Munie, and Nyk Sessock all took part in the win against Pittsburgh closing in on the Panther's attack all night. With the combination of Harms and the back four, head coach Todd Yeagley talked after the Pittsburgh win about this defense being one of the keys in Indiana’s tournament run. “You have to be able to have a lot of switches and be able to go even,” Yeagley said. “You have to have the players in the back line to go do that. We train defending a lot and we're not shy in saying that…When I look out there I see that the same back line that played in the last championship game, they're better. They are better individually and I think they are better collectively. That's what gets me excited for what's ahead on Monday.”

Indiana defender Joey Maher (2) with the ball in the second half at WakeMed Soccer Park. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)