 Indiana and Mike Woodson impressed in first test down in Bahamas
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-14 09:29:55 -0500') }} basketball

Indiana and Mike Woodson impressed in first test down in Bahamas

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

In the first test for new IU head coach Mike Woodson, he passed with flying colors. Despite it being an exhibition, Indiana looked extremely impressive in a 79-66 win over professional Serbian team BC Mega down in the Bahamas.

It was a complete 180 from last season. Indiana looked fun, impressive and effective for a full 40 minutes and led by roughly 10 points for the majority of the game after falling behind 2-0 to start.

“I was so anxious, and I know the staff was, too, just to see how much they had retained over the two months that we have been out there working. That is where my drive was today," Mike Woodson said postgame. "I was trying to push them to see if they were doing the things that were asked of them these last two months on both ends of the floor. I thought they responded really well."

Indiana looked impressive in its exhibition opener. (IU Athletics)
