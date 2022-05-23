Indiana among top schools for 2023 cornerback Anthony Robinson

The Indiana football program reached out and extended a scholarship offer to Butler CC (KS) defensive back Anthony Robinson last week.

In addition to Indiana, Robinson holds offers from BYU, Western Illinois, Jackson State and Elon. Other programs in communication are Missouri, Colorado State, Florida State and Utah State among others.

Robinson is already interested in the Hoosiers.

"Well I started off surprised but I was also motivated because a Big 10 school offered me right away after I received a offer from Jackson State," Robinson said to TheHoosier.com. "I love how the coaches and fans make it feel like a second home and would strongly suggest as my top school right now on my list."