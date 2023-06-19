Indiana secured their second commitment on Monday when three-star Enterprise, Ala., defensive back Keion Dunlap announced his commitment to the Hoosiers after taking an official visit to Indiana over the weekend.

"It was pretty good," Dunlap said of his official visit overall. "The stadium looked huge and everything is connected to the stadium, so we were running around and looking at all the different things."

Dunlap was able to build a stronger relationship the Indiana coaching staff, particularly Matt Guerrieri, Indiana'a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

"Me and coach Guerrieri talk every day," Dunlap said. "I just met coach (Brandon) Shelby down there and Thomas Allen. Me and Coach Tom Allen talk every day, so we already had a relationship when I went up there."

Dunlap also enjoyed being able to see the Hoosier's facility, locker room and stadium.

"The weight room is pretty big like it's big," Dunlap said. "The locker room is probably the biggest locker room that I've been in. There are lockers all around and then in the middle, there are tons of couches. And they got a barbershop in there. It's a cool spot in there."

Dunlap is the ninth commit in Indiana's 2024 class, which now ranks No. 52 in the country after the two commits on Monday from Dunlap and fellow defensive back Judah Jenkins.