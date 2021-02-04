For, Spanish Fort High School (Ala.) standout safety Carl Fauntroy, the opportunity to play football at the next level at Indiana University is something he is excited about.

"I am excited to be offered by Indiana University. It has always been one of my top schools since I was a kid," said Fauntroy, who added his offer came from Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones recently. "Coaches say I have good ball skills and that I am a dog on the field."

With offers from Troy, UAB, Kent State Colorado and Cincinnati to his credit, the 6-foot-1-inch, 183-pound safety tells TheHoosier.com, Indiana ranks high among his offers.

"Definitely top 3. What stands out the most is how much work the coaching staff puts in their players. I love their work ethic. Also, the culture and the fans are amazing," he said.