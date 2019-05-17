News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 09:56:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana among several new offers for Akheem Mesidor

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2020 defensive end Akheem Mesidor decided to leave his home in Canada’s capital of Ottawa earlier this month and start a new journey at Clearwater Academy International in Florida. The mov...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}