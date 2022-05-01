 TheHoosier - Indiana adds Tennessee transfer wide receiver Andison Coby
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-01 12:10:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana adds Tennessee transfer wide receiver Andison Coby

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The Indiana football program added another power-five transfer this offseason with Tennessee wide receiver Andison Coby, he announced on Sunday.

Coby had just one catch for five yards in five appearances during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-2 junior wideout was a junior college transfer from Northeast Mississippi Junior College ahead of his sophomore campaign.

At Northeast Mississippi he had 24 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a senior at American Heritage (Fla.) High School, he caught 56 passes for 884 yards and seven touchdowns.

Coby will have three years of eligibility left.

----

{{ article.author_name }}