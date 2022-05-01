Indiana adds Tennessee transfer wide receiver Andison Coby
The Indiana football program added another power-five transfer this offseason with Tennessee wide receiver Andison Coby, he announced on Sunday.
Coby had just one catch for five yards in five appearances during the 2021 season.
The 6-foot-2 junior wideout was a junior college transfer from Northeast Mississippi Junior College ahead of his sophomore campaign.
At Northeast Mississippi he had 24 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.
As a senior at American Heritage (Fla.) High School, he caught 56 passes for 884 yards and seven touchdowns.
Coby will have three years of eligibility left.
