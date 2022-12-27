The early period has come and gone, and Indiana used it to lick the wounds left by the numerous postseason departures. Allen and co. held many transfer candidates and potential class of 2023 flips on visits, hoping to dig themselves out of the hole they were in. They had a respectable amount of success, replacing one of their most depleted areas, the defensive backfield, with multiple junior college transfers. Bob Bostad added two veterans to his new offensive line

This coaching staff still has unfinished business, and Allen expects the Jan. 4 - Jan. 9 window for on-campus visits to address the holes they still have.

First, Indiana already attacked the portal to find plug-and-play defenders to roam around the back of their defense.

Cornerback Jamier Johnson joins Indiana from the University of Texas. Appearing in seven games and starting one in 2022, Johnson brings a veteran workload to next year's defensive backfield. "Yeah, Jamier was a national recruit out of high school, so we actually did not get in on him," Allen said. "He was recruited at a very, very high level, and we did not get a chance. We didn't have the connections to get on that." "I loved his length, his ability to play vision coverage, as well as some man. It's important. We wanted to try. We were trying to get bigger at that position and get some more length there, and he brings that. He has played and had experience in the Big 12, and that was big for us as well."



Tyrik McDaniel joined the Indiana defensive backfield from the junior college ranks. He slots to play safety in Allen's defense next season. "Some more maturity and some experience that we need losing three seniors back there in that rotation that we have," Allen said. "So just want to be able to get Tyrik in here. He will be in here in the spring semester here in a few weeks and get a chance to get him rolling right away." "Big, over 6-foot tall and 190 pounds and really can run and physical guy. Just a tremendous drive, passion to be able to play in the Big Ten Conference and be able to show and prove who he is as a player and as a man."

Jamison Kelly will likely play alongside McDaniel at safety. Joining from Jones College, Kelly flipped to Indiana after he was originally committed to Jacksonville State. "Man, tell you what, what a physical football player," Allen said. "I love how he can run and tackle." "He has great length. 6'1"-plus, close to 6'2", 205, 210 pounds. Just bringing the guy that has -- he is a guy we recruited out of high school. To be able to continue to stay recruiting him and get to know him and got a lot of connections down there, so just really love Jamison's attitude."

Second and likely most importantly, Allen and Bostad grabbed an offensive lineman out of the portal to add experience and depth.



Max Longman joins from UMass where he played under former Minuteman head coach and current Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell. The 6'4" 315-pound left tackle looks to help a beaten and battered group. "You know, tough, hard-nosed, coming from the University of Massachusetts and been a starter there for the last several years," Allen said. "Just brings that maturity and that experience and the grown-man strength and the ability to come in here and play."