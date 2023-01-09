Indiana continues to dip into the portal, this time bolstering their defensive again with the commitments of brothers, Texas Tech defensive back Kobee Minor and UTEP linebacker Darryl Minor.

In three seasons with the Red Raiders Kobee Minor got little action, making 13 tackles in 23 games of action. He will have the potential of three years of eligibility.

Darryl Minor spent 2022 with the UTEP Minors and played in four games before taking a redshirt season. In 2021 Minor played for Tyler Junior College where he totaled 90 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass break ups.

Darryl Minor was previously a preferred walk-on at Texas Tech before heading to Tyler Junior College. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Both brothers took a visit to Indiana last weekend and came away impressed.

"It was just a culture shock," Darryl Minor told TheHoosier.com. "I mean everything was just amazing as far as facilities and the coaches and after talking to the coaches I felt comfortable with them. I just feel it’s the right scheme for me as a player personally."