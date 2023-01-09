Indiana adds commitments from brothers Kobee and Darryl Minor
(Alec Lasley contributed to this story)
Indiana continues to dip into the portal, this time bolstering their defensive again with the commitments of brothers, Texas Tech defensive back Kobee Minor and UTEP linebacker Darryl Minor.
In three seasons with the Red Raiders Kobee Minor got little action, making 13 tackles in 23 games of action. He will have the potential of three years of eligibility.
Darryl Minor spent 2022 with the UTEP Minors and played in four games before taking a redshirt season. In 2021 Minor played for Tyler Junior College where he totaled 90 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass break ups.
Darryl Minor was previously a preferred walk-on at Texas Tech before heading to Tyler Junior College. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Both brothers took a visit to Indiana last weekend and came away impressed.
"It was just a culture shock," Darryl Minor told TheHoosier.com. "I mean everything was just amazing as far as facilities and the coaches and after talking to the coaches I felt comfortable with them. I just feel it’s the right scheme for me as a player personally."
Kobee Minor held offers from Houston, Cal Berkley, Iowa State, and Kansas as well as Texas Tech. He primairly plays cornerback.
Darryl Minor had offers from Arkansas State and Bowling Green in addition to Indiana after entering the transfer portal. He is a 6-foot, 223-pound athlete who will be playing inside linebacker for Indiana's defense.
"We want to play with each other again like we did in high school because we’re super close and we can make each other better," Darryl Minor said.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen made a big impact on both players.
"He's a a great guy," Darryl Minor said. "I feel that coach Allen is a great coach, has a great motor, he loves his players and I just feel he’s gonna take the program to another level here pretty soon."
Indiana has added 10 players from the transfer portal in the last three days.
