Indiana adds Ball State to future schedule
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana football has added a future opponent to its 2026 schedule as it was announced on Thursday that the Hoosiers will welcome Ball State to Memorial Stadium.
The scheduled date for the future game is Sept 12, 2026.
The two programs have faced off 13 times previously, with Indiana holding a 10-3 advantage all time.
The last game between the two programs was in 2019, which was a 34-24 win for Indiana. The game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ball State has won twice in Bloomington in 2008 and then 2012.
Indiana has won three straight games in the series.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.