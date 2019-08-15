Columbus (Ga.) Carver class of 2020 wide receiver Ja'Cyais Credle landed a scholarship offer from the Indiana Hoosiers on August 5.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound three-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 96 prospect in the state of Georgia, was pretty excited about the offer from IU.

